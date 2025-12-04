Carr signs new contract with Harlequins

Harlequins back rower Zach Carr has signed a new contract.

Carr, 21, has made 16 first-team appearances, having made his Prem debut against Bath this season.

“I’m really proud to re-sign with Quins. This place has been home from day one when I joined at 15 years old, and the last year has been huge for my growth as a player and as a person,” said Carr.

Quins boss Jason Gilmore said: “Zach’s been the biggest improver in the squad over the last 12 months.

“He’s worked really hard, keeps getting better, and now gives us another explosive ball-carrying option alongside Chandler Cunningham-South.

“It’s great to see another homegrown player making his mark at senior level, and we’re excited to see how he keeps developing.”