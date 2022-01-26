Care signs on for another season at Harlequins

Veteran scrum-half Danny Care has signed a new deal with Harelequins.

The 35-year-old, who is the 10th player to agree new terms with the club, has been capped 80 times by England since joining ‘Quins from Leeds Tykes in 2006 and made over 320 appearances, winning two Premiership titles.





“I’m delighted to sign on again with Quins,” Care said.

“I love playing for this club. Since I came down here 16 years ago I’ve loved every minute of playing at The Stoop, our fans are the best out there and it’s been incredible to have them back in full voice this season.

“I’ve made some great friends and incredible memories in this jersey and I can’t wait to make some more.”







