Care set to break Harlequins appearance record

Danny Care will become Harlequins’ record appearance maker on Friday at Gloucester when he makes his 352nd appearance for the club.

The former England scrum-half, who joined Quins in 2006 has won 87 international caps and was a member of the 2012 and 2021 Premiership-winning sides, in addition to helping the club lift the 2011 Challenge Cup.







“DC is one of the all-time great Harlequins and it’s a huge achievement for him to break the appearance record for the club,” said Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson.

“For me longevity is the true test of the greatest. Many amazing players come and go but the greats leave a stamp on multiple generations at a club and Danny has clearly done that.

“It’s a testament to his professionalism in how he prepares and recovers each week that he has remained at the highest level of the game for such a long time. This is a special moment for him, his family and our club and I hope he enjoys every moment.”







