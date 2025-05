Harlequins Women have signed scrum-half Lucy Burgess from Bristol Bears.

Burgess made more than 100 appearances for the Bears, scoring 14 tries.

“I am really excited to be joining Harlequins,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to working with the coaching team to develop my game and hopefully help to continue the success the club has had.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and working hard to establish myself.”