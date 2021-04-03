Brown to leave Harlequins at end of season

Harlequins stalwart Mike Brown will leave at the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

Brown, 35, made his Quins debut in 2005 and played a crucial role in their 2011 European Challenge Cup triumph and Premiership title win the following year.







The full-back also won 72 England caps , scoring 13 tries for his country.

Brown said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to play alongside some great players, in some great teams, but more importantly I have met many great people during my time with Harlequins.

“While this will be a big change for me, I remain fully focused on continuing to give my all on the pitch alongside some great friends this season.

“This is a strong group and I fully believe we can achieve something great this year.”







