Bonar signs new Harlequins deal

Scotland international Sarah Bonar has signed a new deal with Harlequins Women.

The 31-year-old second row joined in 2012 and has made 41 appearances for the club.

“From day one I have felt at home and a real sense of belonging. It’s an honour to continue representing this club and I can’t wait to continue building and playing a part in the future with this team,” she said.

Head coach Ross Chisholm said: “She’s a great person and a brilliant rugby player. She plays with so much energy and passion and brings a real level of tactical detail to the game.

“She is an excellent lineout operator and is incredibly strong defensively. We’re really excited that she will be continuing with us next season in the Quarters.”