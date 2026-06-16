Bocking joins Harlequins in newly-created role

Harlequins have appointed Corey Bocking as the club’s new head of athlete health and development.

The Australian performance specialist will join ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The newly-created role will see Bocking lead an integrated department, bringing both the athletic performance and medical teams under unified leadership at the Twickenham-based club.

Bocking moves to the Stoop from Australian rugby league, where he most recently worked with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Prior to that, he spent four seasons as the physical preparation lead for the Penrith Panthers, during a dominant era in which the team won three National Rugby League (NRL) titles.

He also has previous rugby union experience from a senior strength and conditioning role with Super Rugby side the New South Wales Waratahs.

His extensive background in high-performance sport includes roles in international cricket with the West Indies, Bangladesh, and India, as well as positions in the Australian Football League (AFL) with the Greater Western Sydney Giants and on the ATP Men’s tennis world tour.

“From the moment we spoke with Corey, it was clear he understood exactly how to deliver a world-class performance programme,” Harlequins chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said.

“That experience of what an elite, title-winning performance environment demands is exactly what we need, as we look to take our programme to the next level.”

Harlequins head coach Jason Gilmore, who has previously worked with Bocking, added that the alignment of the medical and performance departments will be crucial for player development and availability.

“His ability to connect with players and drive a focus on their individual development is going to be a critical step in advancing our playing group,” Gilmore said.