Baxter’s vital first try helps England beat France

Fin Baxter grabbed himself an unforgettable moment of glory to help England to a sensational – and hugely unexpected – 26-25 victory over France at the Allianz Stadium on the second weekend of Six Nations action.

The baby-faced Harlequins prop came off the bench in place of Ellis Genge 13 minutes into the second half to earn just his eighth cap, and 18 minutes later, he burrowed over for a close-range try – his first for the Red Roses – to set up the magnificent finale that saw Elliot Daly power over for the clinching try at the death.

So often in recent seasons it has been his Stoop team-mate Marcus Smith who has earned the plaudits for the national team, but this time, his contribution proved far more telling.

England were grateful that an often rampant and fleet-footed France managed to spill the ball so many times in sight of the tryline. On another day, in drier conditions, it’s likely that the visitors’ superior movement and passing would have carried the day. Instead, England made the most of their good fortune as Antoine Dupont – currently seen as the best player in the world – and Damian Penaud both shelled the ball with five points going begging.

England’s form in the past year has been atrocious and defeat to Ireland in Dublin on matchday one of this year’s Six Nations made it seven losses in nine Tests – with only two wins against Japan breaking the sorry run of defeats against tier-one opponents.

This win gives under-pressure head coach Steve Borthwick much-needed breathing space and the prospect of a crucial reset. France crushed England 53-10 last time they were at Twickenham two years ago and many expected this one to go the same way.

It is just as well that Baxter – who turns 23 this week – came to the rescue because Marcus had an afternoon to forget. He was shipped out to a full-back role that he does not enjoy as much as the fly-half position he usually adopts to such good effect.

That role went to namesake Fin Smith and the switch was vindicated, with the Northampton Saints player turning in a man-of-the-match performance with a beautiful assist for a try with a kick ahead for Tommy Freeman and two decisive conversions – the second at the last to clinch victory.

Marcus’ catching at full-back was sound enough and his runs from deep often got England on the front-foot, but his kicking was woeful this time. He missed a very simple conversion after Freeman had gone over to make it 12-13 early in the second half and badly hooked a penalty wide from a similar position later on. In between those two failures, he knocked on from close in with an attempted flick pass when England were just yards from breaching the French rearguard once more.

It was such a bad day for him with the boot that he wisely gave up the kicking to Fin Smith – just in time for the Saints play-maker to nail the key moments that gave England the slenderest of wins. Northampton’s Smith potted the winning kick having also had a hand in the move that gave Daly his 79th minute try.

It was a thrilling, breathless match which defied expectations and the Quins player stamping his name on the occasion this time was Fin Baxter – and Marcus will be grateful his mate made up for those missed kicks which had threatened to prove so costly.







