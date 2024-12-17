Baxter signs new Harlequins contract

Fin Baxter has become the latest player to sign a contract extension at Harlequins.

The loosehead prop, 22, has been at the club since the age of 13 and has made 58 senior appearances.

“I’ve loved my time at the xlub, especially since coming into the senior set-up at 18 years old – to sign a new contract is awesome,” said Baxter

“I’m enjoying my rugby, developing as a player and we’ve got a great group of lads here. We’ve had a taste of success as a group but we want more opportunities to lift silverware.”







