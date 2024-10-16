Baxter among Quins players called up by England

Fin Baxter – scorer of the first try for Harlequins in Sunday’s thrilling derby victory over north London rivals Saracens – is one of six players from the Stoop called up by England ahead of the autumn internationals.

The 22-year-old tighthead prop, who has two caps for his country, is part of a 36-man squad that will be jetting out to Girona for a training camp on Monday.

England have four autumn internationals at Twickenham’s newly renamed Allianz Stadium this November, starting with the clash against New Zealand on November 2. Australia, South Africa and Japan are also due to visit.

Baxter will be joined by fellow Quins forwards Chandler Cunningham-Smith, Alex Domdrandt and Joe Marler – who is a tantalising five caps away from reaching a century of appearances for the Red Roses to emulate the great Jason Leonard.

Backs Luke Northmore and Marcus Smith are also called up by head coach Steve Borthwick.

Smith landed two conversions and a penalty as well as helping to set up the winning try for Lennox Anyanwu in the weekend 17-10 victory over Sarries – the club’s first win against them after eight straight defeats.







