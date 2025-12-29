QPR end year with defeat at West Brom

West Brom 2

Campbell (24′)

Phillips (55′)

Campbell (24′)Phillips (55′) QPR 1

Diakité (OG, 35′)

Diakité (OG, 35′)



QPR lost at The Hawthorns in their final match of 2025.

A first-half own goal by Ousmane Diakite brought Rangers level after George Campbell’s opener, but Nat Phillips restored West Bromwich Albion’s lead in the second half.

Campbell climbed above Richard Kone at the far post to head in Callum Styles’ 24th-minute corner, before the visitors equalised 11 minutes later.

Koki Saito did not appear to be fouled by Campbell near the left-hand touchline but a free-kick was awarded. It was delivered by Nicolas Madsen and attacked by Jimmy Dunne, with the ball bouncing off Diakite and into the net.

QPR started the second half well and went close to going ahead when Kwame Poku’s effort from a tight angle clipped the top of the bar.

But they were again undone at a set-piece, this time when Mikey Johnston’s right-wing free-kick was headed in by Phillips.

Head coach Julien Stephan rested Rangers’ top scorer Rumarn Burrell and gave starting places to Kieran Morgan, Sam Field, Esquerdinha, Liam Morrison and Poku in a much-changed line-up.

The Frenchman made four substitutions in the 73rd minute, sending Burrell on along with Karamoko Dembele, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Isaac Hayden in an attempt to change the course of the game.

However, Rangers never really looked like finding another goal will end the year ninth in the Championship table – three points away from the play-off places.

QPR: Hamer, Morgan (Hayden 73), Dunne, Morrison, Field, Esquerdinha (Norrington-Davies 73), Varane (Burrell 73), Field, Madsen (Vale 83), Poku (Dembele 73), Saito, Kone.

Subs not used: Nardi, Cook, Smyth, Kolli.