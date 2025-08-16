Watford v QPR player ratings

QPR suffered their first league defeat of the season as they were beaten by Watford at Vicarage Road. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Joe Walsh: 5

Made one good early save from Edo Kayembe but does not yet look confident with the ball at his feet. Passed the ball directly to a Watford player in the move that led to the home side’s second goal.

Kieran Morgan: 6

A spectacular strike on the stroke of half-time glossed over a shaky display in the opening 45 minutes. Was much better with and without the ball after the break.

Liam Morrison: 5

Struggled up against Watford striker Luca Kjerrumgaard, particularly for the second goal where the defender appeared to completely lose the man he was marking. Was far more convincing in the second half.

Steve Cook: 5

Was left exposed by slack defensive work further up the pitch in the first half and that led to a difficult afternoon for the experienced defender.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

Made a couple of important defensive contributions but was less comfortable at left-back. Picked up a booking for hacking down Nestory Irankunda.

Sam Field: 5

Did little to stem the flow of Watford attacks that carved through the Rangers midfield in the first half.

Nicolas Madsen: 5

Seemed to lack the confidence that led to a decent showing in a deeper midfield role against Preston last weekend.

Kader Dembele: 6

Influence grew as Rangers improved in the second half but struggled to either create anything of note or trouble the Watford goal himself.

Ilias Chair: 6

Was the most likely QPR player to make something happen but was far too wasteful. Overhit more than one cross from a decent area.

Paul Smyth: 5

Struggled on the left wing in what was his first appearance of the season. Taken off at half-time.

Rumarn Burrell: 6

Worked hard up front but was given very little service to work with. Touched the ball just 14 times in 70 minutes on the pitch.

Rayan Kolli: 6

Provided more impetus on the left than Smyth but never made the most of a couple of opportunities to shoot at goal.

Esquerdinha: 6

Another who added energy to the game but was erratic in possession.

Jonathan Varane: 5

A disappointing first showing of the season. Lost the ball in dangerous areas and never really helped provide the platform for Rangers to find an equaliser.

Richard Kone: 6

Some moments of promise, including a header from a corner that was cleared off the line, but will seemingly take a bit longer to get up to speed.