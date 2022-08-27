Watford v QPR line-ups: Dozzell plays, no Roberts
QPR are without Tyler Roberts for today’s game at Vicarage Road. The on-loan Leeds forward is not fit enough to be involved.
Andre Dozzell comes into the side – Rangers’ only change from the 1-1 draw against Rotherham.
QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Johansen, Dozzell, Field, Willock, Chair, Dykes.
Subs: Archer, Kakay, Masterson, Adomah, Shodipo, Bonne, Armstrong.
Watford: Bachmann, Gasper, Choudhury, Manaj, Joao Pedro, Sema, Kamara, Sarr, Kabasele, Sierralta, Kayembe.
Subs: Hamer, Cathcart, Gosling, Asprilla, Bayo, Hause, Hungbo.
angryoap
27/08/2022 @ 5:52 pm
Oh dear, not Dykes again.