Watford v QPR line-ups: Dozzell plays, no Roberts

QPR are without Tyler Roberts for today’s game at Vicarage Road. The on-loan Leeds forward is not fit enough to be involved.

Andre Dozzell comes into the side – Rangers’ only change from the 1-1 draw against Rotherham.







QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Johansen, Dozzell, Field, Willock, Chair, Dykes.

Subs: Archer, Kakay, Masterson, Adomah, Shodipo, Bonne, Armstrong.

Watford: Bachmann, Gasper, Choudhury, Manaj, Joao Pedro, Sema, Kamara, Sarr, Kabasele, Sierralta, Kayembe.

Subs: Hamer, Cathcart, Gosling, Asprilla, Bayo, Hause, Hungbo.







