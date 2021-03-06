Warburton tells QPR players they can’t have it both ways on social media

Mark Warburton admits QPR players have to accept the rough with the smooth when it comes to social media.

Warburton revealed after Wednesday’s loss to Barnsley that struggling striker Lyndon Dykes has been affected by social media comments aimed at him during his barren spell in front of goal.







However, the Rangers boss said it’s not his place to tell players whether or not they should be on social media and that online praise and criticism come with the territory for players in the modern era.

“Social media gives people the platform to say what they want to say, unfortunately,” said Warburton.

“I didn’t tell him he should come off it. He is a grown man, it’s as simple as that.

“I have said to all the players ‘If you go on social media after a good performance or a good display and take the plaudits, that’s great. But remember, it works the other way as well and the same people that are patting you on the back one minute are caning you the next’.

“They have to be prepared for that and if they don’t want to get involved in that then turn off your social media accounts – it’s very easy.

“They are in the shop window, they have the fans looking everything they do and unfortunately you do get the small minority who will volley abuse at them irrespective.

“He’s a man, he does what he wants to do and all we can do is advise.”







