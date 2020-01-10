Warburton on Brentford, Barbet setback, Eze interest, new signings & possible Wells deal



QPR boss Mark Warburton spoke at a news conference on the eve of the derby against his former club Brentford. Here’s some of what he had to say.





On Rangers’ recent results

“The mood’s good. We’ve started to convert our chances and, in truth, the stats for the previous games were better than the Cardiff and Swansea games but we’ve been more clinical in front of goal and goals change games, simple as that.

“In the games before that we were creating more chances and just missing those chances. It’s about putting the ball in the back of the net. It changes the whole dynamic of the game.”

On Yoann Barbet

“Yoann won’t be available. Yoann’s probably two weeks away. He had a recurrence four or five weeks ago.”

On whether new signings are likely

“I think we’re looking at one player coming in, if we can. If it adds quality to the squad we’ll always move, as any club would do, but it has to fit within the financial parameters and it has to add the quality that we’re looking for, it’s as simple as that.

“January is never easy. In January if you’re trying to buy permanently they’re more expensive. You’ve got to use your money wisely.

“If the one comes in then great. If not we just move on with the squad.”

On reports of Premier League interest in Ebere Eze

“That always goes through Les (Ferdinand) the director of football, that’s stuff. That’s above my pay grade, so to speak.

“You want your players to attract interest. That means they’re performing well for QPR. The more players attract Premier League interest, we’ll be in a good position.

“As always, a player should leave a club on your terms and if that’s the case everyone wins.

“I think he’s very happy. I think he’s enjoying his football.”

On whether players are likely to leave

“Not that I know of, but it’s early in the window. You have to be prepared. You could lose a player on the last day of the window and if that happens it’s on your terms.”

On a possible deal to sign Nahki Wells permanently

“That always comes down to the quality of dialogue between the two clubs.

“Making sure players are happy, that’s the key thing. If he’s happy and the dialogue is there then we’ll see what happens.”

On facing Brentford

“We know we face a tough challenge, but we’ve scored 11 goals in two games and we go into the game full of confidence and looking forward to it.”







