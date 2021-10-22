Warburton excited ahead of big week for QPR

Mark Warburton says there’s a feeling of excitement around his squad ahead of a busy seven days for the club, starting away at Peterborough on Saturday.

Rangers can consolidate their spot in the top six with a first away victory in four games at Weston Homes Stadium before hosting League One high-flyers Sunderland on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.







The hectic week is rounded off by a Friday night fixture at home to Nottingham Forest and although Warburton has previously voiced his concern at his team having to play both Tuesday and Friday night, he welcomes the challenge of what is potentially a seismic week for the club and having players champing at the bit to be in the squad.

“You would rather be in these games than not be involved,” Warburton said.

“You want to be on TV because there is interest in how you’re doing and it’s very pleasing.

“But we have to make sure we give ourselves the best chance to win.

“We have a good squad now, there will be one or two players that won’t make the squad tomorrow because the competition is there.

“But we need that level of competition. The latter stages of the Carabao Cup allows you to use players and galvanise the whole squad together.

“We start at Peterborough, which will be a tough place to go, Sunderland at home for a place in the quarter-finals and then Forest at home in a Sky game, which again will be a tough challenge.

“If you can’t enjoy these weeks then why are you in football?”







