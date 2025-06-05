Varane to leave QPR? How much is he worth?
Espanyol want QPR midfielder Jonathan Varane. How much is he potentially worth?
In the latest podcast, West London Sport’s David McIntyre and former Rangers forward Kevin Gallen discuss this and news that director of performance Ben Williams is set to return to being based at the club full-time.
The podcast is also available on Spotify as well as Apple and other platforms.
Joe penil
05/06/2025 @ 9:48 pm
Whatever we get for any player,will the club guarantee that the full amount will be used on replacements???
Neil Bowes
05/06/2025 @ 8:39 pm
don’t think we should even consider anything under 10 mill