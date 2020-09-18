Transfer gossip: QPR’s Manning linked with Blackburn



The Lancashire Telegraph have linked Ryan Manning with a possible move to Blackburn Rovers.

Manning’s future remains unclear as he is in the final year of his QPR contract and offers of a new deal have been rejected.







He was left out for Rangers’ Championship opener against Nottingham Forest because of the uncertainty over his future.

Blackburn have previously shown an interest in him.

So with Rovers boss Tony Mowbray said to be closing in on a deal to sign a left-back, the Lancashire Telegraph suggest it could be Manning.

The Irishman has been linked with a host of other clubs but so far no approaches have been made for him.







