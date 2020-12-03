Transfer gossip: QPR linked with French striker

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving the area’s clubs…

QPR are interested in Auxerre youngster Lassine Sinayoko, French publication L’Equipe reports.

The 20-year-old striker was watched by Rangers earlier this year and is among several players in France the club have been monitoring.







This has been picked up by L’Equipe, who say Stoke City have shown an interest in Sinayoko as well.

Chelsea keen on White, Sky say

Chelsea are interested in Brighton centre-back Ben White, according to Sky Sports.

White was linked with top Premier League clubs after playing a key role in Leeds’ promotion while on loan at the Yorkshire side last season.







He has also done well in the top flight for Brighton this term and Sky Sports say he is being monitored by Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Chelsea ‘to open talks with Alaba’

Chelsea will open talks with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in January, it is claimed.

The Sun have picked up on reports claiming that Chelsea are keen to sign the Austria international on a free transfer when his Bayern contract expires at the end of the season.

He will be free to speak to other clubs in January and Chelsea have long been linked with him.

Giroud speculation continues

Speculation remains over the future of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who continues to be linked with a move to Italy.

The Daily Mail have picked up on Italian outlet Tuttosport suggesting that Inter Milan’s former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Giroud on loan in January.

Giroud has also been linked with Juventus – Calciomercato claim he could be heading to Turin.







