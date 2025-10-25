Toothless QPR suffer defeat at Derby

Derby 1 Morris (11′) QPR 0



An early goal by Carlton Morris was enough to secure a win for Derby against below-par QPR at Pride Park.

Morris netted after Rangers keeper Paul Nardi inexplicably did not attempt to claim Max Johnston’s hopeful high ball into the box.

Sondre Langlas, near the edge of the six-yard box, held off Rhys Norrington-Davies and nudged the ball towards an unchallenged Morris, who tapped in from a yard or so out.

Richard Kone missed a great chance to equalise in the second half, heading Jonathan Varane’s cross over.

Derby then hit the woodwork twice in quick succession, with Johnston’s free-kick clipping the top of the bar and Ben Brereton Diaz heading against the post.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Cook, Mbengue, Norrington-Davies (Field 75), Varane, Madsen (Smyth 68); Vale (Dembele 46), Saito (Chair 46), Kone (Frey 68), Burrell.

Subs not used: Hamer, Morrison, Hayden, Morgan.