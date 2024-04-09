Three trialists feature as QPR youngsters score seven

QPR’s development side beat Crewe 7-0 at Loftus Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Osman Kakay and keeper Jordan Archer were involved but, ahead of the first team playing Plymouth later on Tuesday, the Rangers side was otherwise made up of youngsters and trialists.

One of those trialists, 18-year-old Middlesbrough centre-back George Grant, scored the opening goal inside the opening minute







Burnley striker Rohan Vaughan and Nottingham Forest defender Theo Robinson, also both 18, featured for QPR as well.

Alfie Lloyd scored twice, with Rangers’ other goals coming from Rafferty Pedder, Steven Bala, Micah Anthony and an own goal.







