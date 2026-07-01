Transfer gossip: Three players linked with QPR

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving QPR…

QPR have been linked with French right-back Nolan Galves.

Galves is currently with French second-tier club Rodez and has been touted for a move to London.

It has been suggested that QPR and Millwall are both interested in signing the player.

Is there anything in it?

Galves has been on Rangers’ radar and his representatives – who seem keen to secure him a move to England – have spoken to the club, but the chances of him being signed currently look slim.

Key also linked

Another right-back – Swansea’s Josh Key – has also been linked with QPR.

Football League World claim Rangers are among “a plethora” of Championship clubs interested in Key, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Preston and Portsmouth are said to be chasing him along with the R’s.

Is there anything in it?

QPR have so far shown no sign of any interest in Key.

Peart-Harris touted for west London return



Football League World also say QPR want former Chelsea and Brentford man Myles Peart-Harris.

The Isleworth-born Peart-Harris, who operates as a winger or attacking midfielder, is a free agent, having recently left Oxford United at the end of a short-term contract he was signed from Brentford on in January.

Leicester have been linked with him and it is claimed that Rangers are now also looking to pick him up.

Is there anything in it?

No. Rangers have plenty of options in attacking areas and haven’t shown an interest in Peart-Harris this summer.