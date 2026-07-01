Transfer gossip: Three players linked with QPR
Some of the latest transfer speculation involving QPR…
QPR have been linked with French right-back Nolan Galves.
Galves is currently with French second-tier club Rodez and has been touted for a move to London.
It has been suggested that QPR and Millwall are both interested in signing the player.
Is there anything in it?
Galves has been on Rangers’ radar and his representatives – who seem keen to secure him a move to England – have spoken to the club, but the chances of him being signed currently look slim.
Key also linked
Another right-back – Swansea’s Josh Key – has also been linked with QPR.
Football League World claim Rangers are among “a plethora” of Championship clubs interested in Key, who is entering the final year of his contract.
Preston and Portsmouth are said to be chasing him along with the R’s.
Is there anything in it?
QPR have so far shown no sign of any interest in Key.
Peart-Harris touted for west London return
Football League World also say QPR want former Chelsea and Brentford man Myles Peart-Harris.
The Isleworth-born Peart-Harris, who operates as a winger or attacking midfielder, is a free agent, having recently left Oxford United at the end of a short-term contract he was signed from Brentford on in January.
Leicester have been linked with him and it is claimed that Rangers are now also looking to pick him up.
Is there anything in it?
No. Rangers have plenty of options in attacking areas and haven’t shown an interest in Peart-Harris this summer.
BiroBiro
02/07/2026 @ 12:55 pm
3 more players, as stated 2 are no interest with the first listed on this column, being a ‘slim chance’.
We’v e been linked with a brand new club of players so far & yet, only 1 has gone to contract talks & signing of him.
The thing everyone needs to remember is that we don’t have money to go out & buy anymore after last years exploits & FFP will cane us again if we over spend, so it’s year another round of free transfers or really cheap players, which rules us out of better players too.
I hope I’m wrong, but Boy Kemper on a free doesn’t seem to be that good. I know he wanted a new challenge so became free, but if he was that good, other clubs would have taken him over us,so be warned!
Paul+Cleveland
01/07/2026 @ 10:00 pm
wheres a new goalkeeper I know we got joe walsh ,murphy cooper ,and Matteo Salman dont know much Matteo salman but wheres our no1 for next season walsh definitely not good enough.cooper not sure with him but hes not done to well with loan clubs apat from stevenage couple seasons ago but we need new no1 full stop
Neil Thomas Bowes
01/07/2026 @ 4:36 pm
this time of year we are always linked with virtually every player a lot of it is agents wanting a bidding war on their players,or clubs wanting rid off injury prone players.
steve robinson
01/07/2026 @ 1:00 pm
Of course he also said we weren’t interested in Boy Kemper