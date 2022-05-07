Swansea v QPR: Dieng returns for Rangers, only five subs named – including two keepers

Seny Dieng is back in the QPR side for the final match of the season.

Dieng returns after a thigh injury and there is also a starting place for Dominic Ball, who is being released by the club.

Manager Mark Warburton is without a number of players for his final game in charge.







He names only five substitutes and two of those are keepers, with Joe Walsh also back in the squad after injury.

QPR: Dieng, Sanderson, Ball, Barbet, Adomah, Field, Amos, McCallum, Chair, Thomas, Dykes.

Subs: Mahoney, Walshe, Kakay, Dozzell, Gray.







