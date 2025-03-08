Strikerless QPR lose to 10-man West Brom

WBA 1 Armstrong (pen, 40′)

QPR 0

QPR were beaten at The Hawthorns, where they failed to muster an effort on target until the final moments despite playing the second half against 10 men after Darnell Furlong was sent off against his former club.

Adam Armstrong’s first-half penalty was enough to see off Rangers, who played without a recognised striker after Michael Frey was ruled out by a minor injury.

After Tom Fellows went past Kenneth Paal and pulled the ball back, Jack Colback was adjudged to have fouled Jayson Molumby. Armstrong tucked away the resulting spot-kick.

Furlong was red-carded in first-half stoppage time for an off-the-ball clash with Koki Saito.

Rangers pushed for an equaliser in the second half but were unable to find one.

Saito missed their best chance when he headed wide from close range, and had an effort saved in injury time.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Cook (Morrison 45), Edwards, Paal (Andersen 89), Colback, Morgan (Dembele 69), Saito, Yang (Ashby 89), Chair, Smyth (Lloyd 45).

Subs not used: Walsh, Fox, Madsen, Bennie.







