QPR’s dismal run continues with defeat at Stoke

Stoke 3 Jun-ho (21′)

Tchamadeu (44′)

Manhoef (54′)

QPR 1 Min-hyeok (78′)

A weakened QPR team were easily beaten in a largely one-sided game.

Goals from Bae Jun-Ho, Junior Tchamadeu and Million Manhoef gave Stoke a resounding win and continued Rangers’ worrying drift towards the relegation zone.

Yang Min-Hyeok pulled a goal back – the on-loan Tottenham youngster’s first goal in English football.

Marti Cifuentes’ side are now seven points above the bottom three, having gone six matches without a win – a run which has included five defeats. Rangers have lost eight of their past 11 games.

They went behind following a couple of let-offs after Stoke had threatened on QPR’s left, where Kenneth Paal and Lucas Andersen were beaten at will.

Stoke again found space on that flank and Tchamadeu whipped the ball across to Jun-ho, who swept home a first-time finish.

And after keeper Paul Nardi denied Manhoef from point-blank range, the ball dropped to Tchamadeu, who blasted home.

With his team two down and being completely overrun, Cifuentes made a triple substiutution at half-time.

The Spaniard, who deployed Karamoko Dembele in attack in the absence of Michael Frey, who did not travel with the squad, replaced Dembele, Kieran Morgan and the hapless Andersen with Nicolas Madsen, Alfie Lloyd and Min-hyeok.

But within nine minutes of the restart, Stoke scored a third.

Manhoef collected Lewis Baker’s through-ball and slotted into the net after rounding Nardi.

Min-hyeok’s goal was an excellent one. The South Korean turned and fired into the bottom corner from near the edge of the penalty area.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Edwards, Fox, Paal (Ashby 69), Varane (Morrison 74), Colback, Morgan (Yang 45), Smyth, Anderson (Madsen 45), Dembele (Lloyd 45).

Subs not used: Walsh, Murphy, Petrie, Bennie.








