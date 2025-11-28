Stephan reassures dropped QPR defender Morrison

Julien Stephan has offered encouragement to Liam Morrison after the Scot’s drop in the pecking order of QPR defenders.

Jimmy Dunne is re-establishing himself at centre-back after a lengthy spell deployed as right-back, while the injury-plagued Jake Clarke-Salter recently returned to the fold.

That has given head coach Stephan more options, but Morrison has lost out as a result.

“I speak to players very often and reassure players when they don’t start, because it’s important to keep them involved mentally,” Stephan said.

“Now Jake has come back and that’s very good news for us because he’s a good player, but it’s always a question of competition.

“I have some decisions to take. I speak a lot with my staff members, but in the end it’s my decision of course.

“When I take a decision it’s never against a player or against something, it’s always for (something).

“Players need to understand that and I try to repeat that, because of course when a player doesn’t play he thinks it’s against him. It’s not against him, it’s for the team.

“I know that it can all change very quickly, especially in the Championship, and that’s why we need to keep all the players involved mentally.”

Meanwhile, QPR have confirmed the departure of Paul Furlong.