Stephan: QPR’s display was their best of the season

Julien Stephan insisted QPR’s performance against Southampton was their best display of the season.

Rangers were beaten 2-1 at Loftus Road – their third consecutive defeat – but the head coach felt they deserved at least a point.

“I think it was probably our best performance since the start of the season,” Stephan said.

“We had a lot of chances to score. The performance is one thing, the result is another thing.

“I have to have a bigger-picture view and need to think about the performance because, for me, if we continue to play like this it is impossible we will not have good wins and many points in the future.”

Jay Robinson’s deflected strike put Southampton ahead early in the second half and Leo Scienza’s brilliant goal doubled their lead.

Rumarn Burrell pulled a goal back but Rangers were unable to find an equaliser.

“I feel sorry for the players and also the fans. I think they deserved another thing today, with the quality of the performance,” said Stephan.

“I think the fans saw that we gave everything and the players tried from the first minute until the last one to create and to play good football.

“But at the end we have to be clinical and that was not the case today. They scored two goals with only two shots on target and we probably shot 20 times.

“Big disappointment with the result, but as a manager I have to stay focused on the performance.”