Stephan: QPR have to manage Norrington-Davies’ fitness

Julien Stephan says he has to manage Rhys Norrington-Davies’ fitness because of injury problems the left-back had prior to joining QPR.

The Wales international, 26, has impressed since arriving during the summer on a season-long loan from Sheffield United.

But head coach Stephan has reluctantly left him out during recent busy periods of fixtures.

Stephan explained: “I have to manage him. When we have three games in a row the performance staff think it’s not a good idea to play him.

“We have to manage his loads because he didn’t play a lot last season – in fact last season he never played three times in a row.

“I know sometimes, outside, it could seem strange when you don’t have this kind of information. If I could start with Rhys every time, I’d like it, but for now it’s a big risk, so we have to manage him.”

Stephan hopes the likes of Norrington-Davies will be able to play more regularly during the second half of the campaign.

The Frenchman said: “I’d like it. For me, in the second half of the season this is the challenge. I hope we will be able to succeed with that.”

Sam Field played at left-back against Norwich but picked up a groin injury and will miss at least the next couple of matches.