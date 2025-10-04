Stephan not getting carried away after QPR victory

Julien Stephan repeated a call to “stay humble” after QPR extended their excellent recent run by winning 2-1 at Bristol City.

It was the first time under the French head coach that Rangers have come from behind to win.

It also extended their unbeaten sequence to six matches since a 7-1 hammering at Coventry in August.

That run has included four victories and has lifted them to sixth in the Championship table.

Stephan said: “It is a very good result for us and the first time we have turned around a game, which is important.

“Over the last six games we have seen confidence grow among the players and this performance will build on it.

“But we need to stay humble because it is very early in the season and there is a lot more work.”

Richard Kone’s fine finish after being set up by Harvey Vale cancelled out Emil Riis’ first-half opener.

And Paul Smyth’s header from Jimmy Dunne’s cross secured a superb win for the R’s.

“I was really impressed with the spirit and character shown by my players in the second half. I believe the team deserved the win,” Stephan declared.