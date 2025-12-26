Stephan happy with point after QPR’s improved second half

Julien Stephan was content to take a point after QPR’s improved second-half performance in the 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

Rangers were poor in the first half but responded after the break, with Jimmy Dunne equalising.

Stephan said: “Two different halves. It was a very difficult first half for us – not good enough in terms of intensity and quality.

“We lost a lot of duels, so it was a poor first half for us. Good reaction in the second half because we needed to fix some different problems during half-time.

“It was a poor first half from us and a good reaction in the second. We scored and had two or three opportunities to score another one.

“It was really better at the beginning of the second half and I think it changed the momentum of the game a lot. And after that we know have some quality, with offensive players able to create some danger.”

The result saw Rangers drop to ninth in the Championship table, but they remain just one point from the play-off places.

“When you play only one half away, it’s very difficult to get a top result. But we have to take this point. I think it’s a good point for us,” head coach Stephan added.

“We played only 45 minutes with quality and it’s a point, so we take the point.”