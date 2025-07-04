Stephan and Nourry speak ahead of QPR’s first friendly

New QPR head coach Julien Stephan and chief executive Christian Nourry speak to West London Sport ahead of the Frenchman’s first match at the helm – a pre-season friendly against Stevenage.

Stephan talks formations, the nature of the Championship and his reliance on analyst Rudy Cuni, while Nourry suggests Marti Cifuentes’ right-hand man Xavi Calm leaving the club is not a foregone conclusion.

WhatsApp

Get the latest direct to your phone – follow West London Sport’s WhatsApp channel

Follow






Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *