Stephan and Nourry speak ahead of QPR’s first friendly
New QPR head coach Julien Stephan and chief executive Christian Nourry speak to West London Sport ahead of the Frenchman’s first match at the helm – a pre-season friendly against Stevenage.
Stephan talks formations, the nature of the Championship and his reliance on analyst Rudy Cuni, while Nourry suggests Marti Cifuentes’ right-hand man Xavi Calm leaving the club is not a foregone conclusion.
