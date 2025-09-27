Madsen’s penalty earns point for QPR

Sheff Wed 1 Iorfa (30′) QPR 1

Madsen (pen, 48′)

Nicolas Madsen’s penalty earned QPR a point and extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

Dominic Iorfa, whose father of the same name played for the R’s in the early 1990s, capitalised on a woeful error by Paul Nardi to put troubled Sheffield Wednesday ahead.

But Rangers, who had won their previous three games, hit back with Madsen’s equaliser.

Wednesday took the lead on the half-hour mark when Barry Bannan swung in a free-kick from the left and keeper Nardi haplessly missed the ball, enabling Iorfa to head in.

QPR had made a decent start, with Wednesday keeper Ethan Horvath keeping out Rumarn Burrell’s header from Rhys Norrington-Davies’ cross and also a shot from Richard Kone.

Hovarth was called into action again soon after the goal, saving a shot from Madsen, who had allowed Iorfa to drift away from him to score.

Madsen made amends for that lapse, though, as Rangers equalised three minutes into the second half.

Bailey Cadamarteri handled Kone’s header from Madsen’s corner and the Dane coolly tucked away the resulting spot-kick.

It came after head coach Juilen Stephan had made a triple substitution at half-time, sending on Michael Frey, Kader Dembele and Isaac Hayden in place of Burrell, Harvey Vale and Jonathan Varane.

Rangers were certainly better in the second period and the lively Dembele in particular made an impact, shooting just over and then narrowly wide as the visitors looked for a second goal after Madsen’s leveller.

And Kone missed a great chance to put them ahead when he fired over after good work by Koki Saito.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Mbengue (Cook 87), Norrington-Davies, Varane (Hayden 45), Madsen, Vale (Dembele 45), Saito, Kone (Smyth 74), Burrell (Frey 45).

Subs not used: Hamer, Morgan, Field, Esquerdinha.