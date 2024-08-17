Dykes’ late goal secures point as QPR come back from two down

Sheff Utd 2 QPR 2 6' Hamer 13' Moore 55' Dunne 88' Dykes

Lyndon Dykes’ late equaliser secured a point for QPR, who came back from two down despite Jack Colback being sent off.

Rangers were in trouble within 13 minutes after early goals from Gustavo Hamer and Kieffer Moore.







Jimmy Dunne’s goal early in the second half – a near-post header from Karamoko Dembele’s corner – gave Rangers hope.

They were reduced to 10 men on 82 minutes when Colback, on as a substitute for Jonathan Varane, picked up two daft yellow cards in quick succession and was dismissed, seemingly for dissent.

But they battled on and Dykes, on as a substitute, coolly side-footed home after being set up by new signing Koki Saito.

The first goal came when Hamer exchanged passes with Callum O’Hare before firing through the legs of Sam Field and into the bottom corner of the net.

Worse quickly followed for Rangers when Callum O’Hare raced past Varane with ease and found Hamer, who teed up the unchallenged Moore for a simple tap-in.

The visitors were also forced to make a change shortly before half-time when Lucas Andersen went off with what looked like a groin injury and was replaced by Paul Smyth.

Varane, making his full league debut for the R’s, found the going tough in midfield and was hooked at half-time, having picked up a yellow card.

But Dembele, making his debut following his recent move to west London, showed promise, with his skill and pace causing Sheffield United problems before he was taken off in the second half.

Saito came on for his debut, introduced along with Zan Celar as boss Marti Cifuentes switched to two up front in an attempt to find an equaliser – and the change eventually paid off.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Varane (Colback 45), Field; Lloyd (Saito 68), Andersen (Smyth 43), Dembele (Celar 68); Frey (Dykes 85).

Subs not used: Walsh, Santos, Dixon-Bonner, Morrison.







