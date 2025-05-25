Sheffield United set to move for QPR defender Dunne

Sheffield United are expected to offer a contract to QPR defender Jimmy Dunne.

The Blades tried in vain during the January transfer window to sign Dunne, whose Rangers contract expires this summer.

West London Sport initially revealed Chris Wilder’s interest in the Irishman and later revealed that offers had been rejected by Rangers.

The two clubs were unable to agree a deal before the transfer deadline and Dunne therefore ended up seeing out the remainder of his contract at Loftus Road.

United are facing another season in the Championship after losing to Sunderland in the play-off final.

Manager Wilder has made it clear he regards Dunne, 27 as one of the second tier’s best defenders.

Dunne has made 152 league appearances for QPR since being signed from Burnley four years ago.

He was recently voted Rangers’ player of the season.