Sheffield United v QPR player ratings

QPR came back from two down to earn a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Paul Nardi: 6

Had little chance with either Blades goal and otherwise was efficient with the ball at his feet and comfortable when a physical home side threatened from set-pieces.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Struggled in the first half as United had joy down the Rangers right. Hugely improved in the second both in attack and defence and scored the goal that kick-started Rangers’ fightback.

Steve Cook: 7

Huge presence at the heart of the Rangers defence. Took a blow to the head in the second half but came back to lead the team admirably from the back.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Had a running battle with the giant Kieffer Moore, who escaped him too easily to score a tap-in to put United 2-0 up. Like the rest of the team was much-improved in the second half.

Kenneth Paal: 6

The Dutch left-back has been a slow starter in his three campaigns at Loftus Road. Looked closer to his best in the second half after a struggling in the first.

Sam Field. 6

Had a tough time in the first half as Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare ran the midfield. Looked much more comfortable when Jack Colback was introduced at half-time.

Jonathan Varane: 5

A very difficult afternoon for the young Frenchman. There are moments where it’s obvious to see he has talent. However, he was a rabbit caught in headlights in the first half, especially for the second United goal when O’Hare breezed past him in the build-up to Moore’s goal, and he was hooked at half-time. Patience is needed but he needs to adapt fast to Championship football.

Lucas Andersen: 5

Appeared to pull a muscle when taking a corner and was forced off. The game was passing him by somewhat.

Karamoko Dembele: 8

An excellent debut. Very good on the ball and was a joy to watch at times. Set up Dunne’s goal with a superbly-delivered corner. Looks a good addition to the squad.

Alfie Lloyd: 5

A real welcome to the Championship for the young forward. Always willing, but Chelsea-loanee Alfie Gilchrist has his number throughout.

Michael Frey: 7

Put in a real shift up front and his physicality made it difficult for the hosts’ defence as Rangers dominated the second half. Has his limitations but his work-rate is admirable.

Jack Colback: 7

Was excellent after his introduction, sparking a huge midfield improvement. But as he does far too often for an experienced player, he picked up needless booking before being sent off for a comment made to referee Anthony Backhouse to leave Rangers a man down for the final 10 minutes.

Koki Saito: 8

A magnificent introduction to English football. Direct, quick and blessed with a superb first touch, the Japan Under-23 international was brilliant when he came on for the final 25 minutes. Set up Lyndon Dykes’ equaliser with a superb pass after a driving run.

Zan Celar: 6

Did well when he came on, and had a shot on goal that was blocked for a corner. Like Varane, it is going to take time, but this was more encouraging from the Slovenian striker.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Made an immediate impact after being introduced late in the game with a fine finish for the equaliser.

Paul Smyth: 7

Did really well after coming on for Andersen. Caused problems with his pace to win a number of free-kicks and more than played his part in the fightback.







