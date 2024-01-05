Several QPR players set to miss Bournemouth cup tie

A number of QPR players are doubtful for Saturday’s FA Cup game against Bournemouth.

Rayan Kolli and Charlie Kelman, who would have been expected to feature in the third-round tie at Loftus Road, could both miss out.

Kelman has “not been feeling great” this week, according to boss Marti Cifuentes, while fellow forward Kolli picked up a knock after coming on as a substitute during the recent defeat against Cardiff.







Taylor Richards, meanwhile, has not been part of the squad of late and will not be involved this weekend either.

Ilias Chair, Steve Cook and Jack Colback are all unavailable, while Chris Willock is also expected to sit out the game.

Sinclair Armstrong would have started against Cardiff but for a minor injury, which he now appears to have shaken off.







