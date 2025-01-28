QPR misfit Santos set for return to Portugal

Hevertton Santos is on his way out of QPR after just seven months at the club.

The right-back, who turns 24 on Saturday, is returning to Portugal, on loan to Vitória SC for the rest of the season.

The move is with a view to a possible permanent transfer in the summer and comes after Rangers head coach Marti Cifuentes made it clear he backed Harrison Ashby, leading to Santos being shipped out.

Santos has started four Championship matches since arriving from Estrela in June.

Cifuentes wanted another right-back brought in later in the summer transfer window and Ashby was duly signed on a season-long loan from Newcastle.

Ashby has struggled, but any prospect of a premature return to Tyneside has been vetoed by Cifuentes, who wants to keep him in the squad.

Santos is therefore being moved on. He is due to undergo a medical on Wednesday.







