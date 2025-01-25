QPR’s winning run ends with home loss to Wednesday

QPR 0 Sheff Wed 2 72' Smith 88' Paterson

QPR’s winning run came to an abrupt end at Loftus Road.

Goals from Michael Smith and Callum Paterson gave Sheffield Wednesday victory.

Smith struck on 72 minutes​, shortly after coming on as a substitute ​, and Paterson’s 88th-minute goal sealed the Owls’ win.

For the opener, Barry Bannan delivered a superb diagonal ball into the box and Smith’s glancing header went in off the post, crossing the line before Ronnie Edwards was able to clear.

Rangers, who had won their previous four Championship matches, and five in a row at home, had gone close when Kenneth Paal’s free-kick hit the post.

But they rarely looked like equalising after going behind – and Paterson’s well-taken goal ended their hopes of a late comeback.

Paterson was picked out by Shea Charles on the right, cut inside Paal and sent a left-footed strike beyond Paul Nardi. ​

QPR dominated possession in the first half but Wednesday defended well and were twice denied by Nardi.

The R’s keeper got down quickly to his left to keep out Josh Windass’ ​low shot after Kieran Morgan had given the ball away.

Nardi was similarly alert to hold Michael Ihiekwe​’s shot – and needed to hold it in order to prevent the lurking Windass being presented with a tap-in.

At the other end, Morgan’s ball into the box just eluded Michael Frey, before a slick Rangers move culminated in Sam Field’s shot being deflected over.

QPR threatened again early in the second half when Edwards’ header from Ilias Chair’s corner was palmed away by Wednesday keeper James Beadle.

And they almost broke the deadlock when Paal’s free-kick came back off the woodwork, with Chair firing a follow–up attempt wide of the target.

Having rode their luck, Wednesday began to take control and went ahead with Smith’s sixth goal of the season.

As Marti Cifuentes’ side wilted, Paterson shot wide shortly before scoring the second.

QPR were bottom of the table two months ago and looked very much like relegation material, but their excellent run moved them up to ninth, just four points away from the play-off places.

However, their defeat ​took them down to 13th, six points behind the top six.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Edwards, Fox, Paal; Varane (Colback 70), Field, Morgan (Kolli 74); Smyth, Chair (Saito 70); Frey (Lloyd 70). Subs not used: Walsh, Cook, Morrison, Madsen, Ashby.







