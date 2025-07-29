QPR’s Wembley hero Lazarus dies aged 86

Mark Lazarus, scorer of QPR’s winner in the club’s 1967 League Cup triumph, has died at the age of 86.

Lazarus had three spells at Rangers, making 235 appearances and scoring 84 goals. His career also included a spell at Brentford.

QPR, then in the third tier, famously came back from two down to beat top-flight side West Bromwich Albion 3-2 at Wembley, where Lazarus’ late goal secured the trophy.

He also played for Crystal Palace, Wolves and Leyton Orient.

“QPR has been deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mark Lazarus at the age of 86,” Rangers announced on the club website.

“Last week, the club were informed that our former winger was seriously ill in hospital – and our thoughts are with Mark’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”