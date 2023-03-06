QPR’s Roberts set for more time on the sidelines

QPR forward Tyler Roberts has revealed he will need to spend more time on the sidelines after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a calf problem.

The Leeds United loanee has endured a torrid season since arriving at Loftus Road in the summer, making just 20 appearances and scoring four goals in all competitions and missing out on the World Cup with Wales.









The 24-year-old, who tore his thigh muscle last season at Elland Road, said in an Instrgram posting that his hopes of returning last weekend were dashed after finding out his injury had not cleared up as quickly as expected and would be unable to return to action any time soon.

“Last week I received news that my injury was not as close to healing as expected,” Roberts posted.

“This was incredibly frustrating and upsetting as I worked so hard to come back and be the best version of myself to help the team.

“But now with this setback, the time being on the sidelines has increased and as a footballer this is the most low and depressing times you can have.

“It’s clear that we have been through a rough time recently but I have confidence in knowing that the lads are working hard on the training pitch to change this around they will.”

The news is a huge blow to Rangers, who have won just once in their last 20 matches and have lengthy injury list that includes Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes, Chris Willock, Kenneth Paal, Ethan Laird, Leon Balogun and Jake Clarke-Salter.







