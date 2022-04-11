QPR’s Hamalainen set to complete move

QPR’s Niko Hamalainen is set to finalise a loan move Brazilian outfit Botafogo.

Hamalainen, 25, has been in talks about making the switch and it is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

The Finland international is under contract at Rangers until 2024, having been given a four-year deal in 2020.







He was signed in 2014 but has made just 19 league starts for the club and has been surplus to requirements under manager Mark Warburton.

Hamalainen has previously been sent on loan to Los Angeles FC and Los Angeles Galaxy in his native United States, as well as Kilmarnock and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Meanwhile, teenage striker Sinclair Armstrong has joined Aldershot Town from QPR for the rest of the season.







