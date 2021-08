Niko Hamalainen has joined Los Angeles Galaxy from QPR on a five-month loan deal.

West London Sport revealed earlier this summer that Rangers were looking to offload the 24-year-old – and that a move to his native United States was a possibility.

Hamaleinen, who previously had a loan spell at Los Angeles FC, was given a four-year contract by QPR last October. He has was signed by the club in 2016.