QPR’s defeat at Middlesbrough ‘very easy to explain’ – Stephan

Julien Stephan admitted QPR were simply beaten by a better team in Middlesbrough.

Rangers lost 3-1 at the Riverside Stadium, where they rallied somewhat in the closing stages after Nicolas Madsen pulled a goal back with a penalty.

They had won four of their previous five matches, raising hopes of a possible challenge for the play-offs, but were no match for second-placed Boro.

Stephan said: “I think we faced the best team since the start of the season.

“They were better than us and we lost because we played against a team stronger than us, so it’s very, very simple – very easy to explain today’s result.”

The head coach added that Rangers did make a fight of it in the second half and have generally improved throughout the season so far.

And he will be keen to see how much more progress they make by the time promotion-chasing Middlesbrough visit Loftus Road later in the campaign.

“It’s not the first time we’ve showed some character to react, and after we scored we had some opportunities,” he said.

“But they were stronger than us. Just accept the situation and let’s see in March – because we play Middlesbrough at home in March – what improvement we are able to show to compete against them in March.

“Not only in the last months, but since the start of the season, we have improved, even if it was more difficult today.”