QPR’s Cannon fit for Plymouth game but Colback out

QPR defender Reggie Cannon has shaken off a knee injury picked up in Saturday’s win over Hull and will be fit to face Plymouth on Wednesday but midfielder Jack Colback will miss out again.

“Reggie got a knock on his knee, but has been training completely normally and everybody involved on Saturday is fit and available for tomorrow,” Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes said.







Colback suffered a muscle injury against Preston and missed the Hull match and Cifuentes says he is unlikely to be available to face the Pilgrims.

“Jack is on his process so we are assessing him day by day but I don’t think he will be ready for tomorrow. We will evaluate it with the medical team but hopefully it won’t take long,” he said.

Rangers face a run of five games in 17 days during December and playing through Christmas will be a novel concept for Cifuentes, who has spent his career working in Scandinavia and the lower divisions of Spanish football, where they break during winter.

“In Scandinavia at this time of year you have two metres of snow so it is very difficult to play football,” he said.

“The league season starts in the beginning of April or late March and finishes in mid December then it is a long Christmas break.

“In Spain we play through December but have time off for a few weeks.

“I am aware it will be a demanding time of the season but every game is an opportunity to pick up points.

“It will be a new experience for me, but Christmas is not a focus now, I am only looking ahead at Plymouth.”







