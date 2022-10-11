QPR youngsters beaten by Millwall comeback

Millwall’s Under-21s came from behind to beat QPR’s Under-21s 2-1 at Loftus Road.

Steven Bala had given Rangers the lead on the stroke of half-time, poking home from close range not long after Rafferty Pedder had hit the post with a volley for QPR.

But Millwall equalised shortly after the restart when Shamar Lawson’s cross was headed in by Tom Leahy from close range.

The away side then took the lead when Pedder clipped George Walker in the box, before Abdul Abdulmalik sent goalkeeper Harry Halwax the wrong way from the spot.

QPR: Halwax, Jude-Boyd (Harrack) Rendall, Hawkins, Pitblado, Aoraha, Murphy, Ajose (Anthony), Pedder, Bala, Lloyd







