QPR Women to play at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for first time

QPR Women will play at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for the first time on Sunday when they take on Norwich City.

Steve Quashie’s side kick off at 2pm in their final match of the Women’s National League Division One South East campaign.

Entry will be free to supporters, who will be housed in the South Africa Road Stand, with donations to QPR in the Community Trust encouraged.

QPR Women have enjoyed a successful first season in the fourth tier of women’s football and currently sit in fourth position.

Norwich, meanwhile, are eighth in the league.







