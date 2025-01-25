QPR v Sheffield Wednesday player ratings

QPR’s winning run was brought to an abrupt end as Sheffield Wednesday beat them 2-0 at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Paul Nardi: 7

Produced fine saves to deny Josh Windass and Michael Ihiekwe but was left badly exposed for Wednesday’s goals.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

His usual self in the first half but was one of a number of leggy Rangers players who faded in the second.

Ronnie Edwards: 6

Had another steady game and almost scored with a first-half header.

Morgan Fox: 6

Had a very good first half against his former club but struggled after that as Wednesday moved up a gear.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Beaten in the build-up to Wednesday’s second goal, but had some good moments. He was a threat on the left and very unlucky not to score when his free-kick hit the post.

Jonathan Varane: 5

Struggled in midfield, especially when the onus grew on Rangers to get the ball forward, which is not his strength. Replaced by Jack Colback in the second half.

Sam Field: 6

Had a decent game, both in a deeper role after Varane went off and in an attacking sense before that, when he had a shot deflected over and was involved in some neat link-up play.

Kieran Morgan: 7

Almost gave away a goal in the first half when he lost the ball – his blushes were spared by a Nardi save. But he was generally a bright spark on an off-day for Rangers and was missed after going off in the second half. Had Michael Frey been able to get Morgan’s first-half delivery the outcome might have been very different.

Paul Smyth: 6

Tried hard on the right but Wednesday were aware of the potential threat posed by Smyth and contained him well.

Ilias Chair: 6

Also well contained, as much as he tried to make things happen. Fired the loose ball wide after Paal hit the post.

Michael Frey: 5

Offered very little in attack before making way for Alfie Lloyd in the second half.

Jack Colback: 6

Seemed off the pace after his introduction.

Koki Saito: 6

Impactful in recent games, but there was no repeat here.

Alfie Lloyd: 6

Typically brimming with enthusiasm after coming on – but the game swung decisively away from Rangers after the triple substitution.







