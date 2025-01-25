QPR v Sheffield Wednesday player ratings
QPR’s winning run was brought to an abrupt end as Sheffield Wednesday beat them 2-0 at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Paul Nardi: 7
Produced fine saves to deny Josh Windass and Michael Ihiekwe but was left badly exposed for Wednesday’s goals.
Jimmy Dunne: 6
His usual self in the first half but was one of a number of leggy Rangers players who faded in the second.
Ronnie Edwards: 6
Had another steady game and almost scored with a first-half header.
Morgan Fox: 6
Had a very good first half against his former club but struggled after that as Wednesday moved up a gear.
Kenneth Paal: 7
Beaten in the build-up to Wednesday’s second goal, but had some good moments. He was a threat on the left and very unlucky not to score when his free-kick hit the post.
Jonathan Varane: 5
Struggled in midfield, especially when the onus grew on Rangers to get the ball forward, which is not his strength. Replaced by Jack Colback in the second half.
Sam Field: 6
Had a decent game, both in a deeper role after Varane went off and in an attacking sense before that, when he had a shot deflected over and was involved in some neat link-up play.
Kieran Morgan: 7
Almost gave away a goal in the first half when he lost the ball – his blushes were spared by a Nardi save. But he was generally a bright spark on an off-day for Rangers and was missed after going off in the second half. Had Michael Frey been able to get Morgan’s first-half delivery the outcome might have been very different.
Paul Smyth: 6
Tried hard on the right but Wednesday were aware of the potential threat posed by Smyth and contained him well.
Ilias Chair: 6
Also well contained, as much as he tried to make things happen. Fired the loose ball wide after Paal hit the post.
Michael Frey: 5
Offered very little in attack before making way for Alfie Lloyd in the second half.
Jack Colback: 6
Seemed off the pace after his introduction.
Koki Saito: 6
Impactful in recent games, but there was no repeat here.
Alfie Lloyd: 6
Typically brimming with enthusiasm after coming on – but the game swung decisively away from Rangers after the triple substitution.