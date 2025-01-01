QPR v Watford player ratings

QPR made a fine start to 2025 as they made it four home wins in a row. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 3-1 victory against Watford.

Paul Nardi: 7

A typically solid performance from the Rangers keeper. A deflection for Watford’s goal left him with little chance.

Harrison Ashby: 7

Always eager to get forward from right-back, did combine well with Paul Smyth well at times, and saved the day with a timely far-post block in the second half, but his overall performance was at times spoilt by errors on the ball.

Jimmy Dunne: 9

The big defender continues to deliver. Back in the centre of defence, he was again immense; defending superbly, scoring again and being totally dominant in the air in both boxes. He was also involved in the build-up to Rangers’ all-important third goal.

Morgan Fox: 7

Quietly efficient while Dunne alongside him excelled. Fox’s role was important too, though.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Paal’s best display since returning from injury. He helped set up the opening goal with a well-worked free-kick routine, defended well and was always a problem for Watford on the flank.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Did an excellent job protecting the back four. Showed his limitations at the other end of the pitch though when he missed a great chance by blasting high and wide of the target from close range.

Sam Field: 7

Scored Rangers’ third goal and his overall performance was very good as Rangers kept control in midfield.

Kieran Morgan: 8

The young midfielder goes from strength to strength. He set up the opening goal by pulling the ball back to Michael Frey and again showed energy, quality – and bravery on the ball – in another very impressive outing.

Paul Smyth: 8

Watford counter-attacked and scored after Smyth lost possession, but he was otherwise excellent. Set up the third goal by crossing for Field to head home and was always a threat on the flank, where his pace and persistence caused Watford major problems.

Ilias Chair: 7

Getting his sharpness back after injury. Was lively in spells and delivered a fine ball in from the left to supply Dunne for the second goal.

Michael Frey: 7

Back in the starting line-up, Frey needed just five minutes to get his name on the scoresheet. Up against three centre-backs, he made a nuisance of himself from the opening whistle.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Calm and composed after replacing Fox just after the hour mark.

Rayan Kolli: 7

Came on to replace Frey up front and gave Watford something different to worry about. Rangers’ other substitutes had less time to make an impact.







