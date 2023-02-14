QPR thumped at home again as terrible run continues

QPR 0 Sunderland 3 34' O'Nien 82' Clarke 90' Clarke

QPR’s terrible run continued as they were beaten again at Loftus Road.

Luke O’Nien pounced on a mistake by keeper Seny Dieng to score the opener, and Anthony Patterson saved Ilias Chair’s penalty midway through the second half, before Jack Clarke’s late double sealed another Rangers defeat at Loftus Road.

Rangers are now without a win in 10 matches, have won just one of their past 17, and one of their 11 games since Neil Critchley took over as head coach in the wake of Michael Beale’s departure.







They were top of the table when they beat Wigan on 22 October but that was their last home win. Their latest defeat – their seventh at home this season – continued their alarming slide towards the relegation zone.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are now in the play-off places and unbeaten in eight away matches.

O’Nein put the visitors ahead on 34 minutes with his first league goal of the season.

Dieng fumbled Daniel Ballard’s header from Alex Pritchard’s right-wing corner, twice failing to gather the ball before O’Nien bundled it in from close range.

Dieng had produced two smart saves, keeping out a strike from O’Nien and denying Patrick Roberts.

On-loan Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt also had a chance for the Black Cats before they went ahead, firing into the side netting after R’s defender Jimmy Dunne had misjudged Trai Hume’s ball over the top.

At the other end, Jamal Lowe fired wide early on after slick build-up play involving Chair and Sam Field, but Sunderland began to assert themselves after that scare and seemed to be turning the screw before O’Nien netted.

As QPR pushed for an equaliser after the interval, Chair saw an effort saved by Patterson and Lowe’s cross was glanced wide by Chris Martin.

And they were presented with a golden chance to level when Aji Alese was adjudged to have handled Chair’s cross while challenging Martin.

Chair attempted to place his spot-kick in the middle of the goal but Patterson, diving to his left, managed to hook the ball away with his foot.

Sunderland almost added a second when Gelhardt turned Roberts’ low cross onto the bar.

But Clarke made no mistake on 82 minutes, cutting in from the left and tricking his way past Rob Dickie before slotting past Dieng.

And in stoppage time, Dan Neil exchanged passes with Pierre Ekwah on the right and teed up Clarke for a cool finish.

QPR: Dieng, Laird (Kakay 45), Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Field, Dozzell (Johansen 81), Iroegbunam (Armstrong 76), Chair, Lowe, Martin.

Subs not used: Archer, Gubbins, Adomah, Dixon-Bonner.

See also: Critchley insists he is the right man for QPR







