Vale’s winner makes it three in a row for QPR

QPR 1 Vale (75′) Stoke 0



​Harvey Vale’s first goal for QPR gave them a third consecutive victory.

Both teams missed chances before Rangers made the all-important breakthrough in the 75th minute.

The lively Koki Saito pulled the ball back from the right, and Lewis Baker, in trying to clear the danger, inadvertently teed up Vale, who sent a precise left-footed strike into the far corner of the net.

And in stoppage time, Liam Morrison superbly prevented a Stoke equaliser by clearing Aaron Cresswell’s shot off the line after keeper Paul Nardi had flapped at Sorba Thomas’ cross.

Julien Stephan’s side have responded emphatically to a recent 7-1 drubbing at Coventry.

Their third straight win since that debacle was thoroughly deserved, with Stoke riding their luck before Vale eventually found the net.

Rangers created a number of chan​ces in the first half, the best of which fell to Vale after just four minutes.

After Morrison had dispossessed Baker deep in the Stoke half, Richard Kone set up Vale but the former Chelsea man could only shoot tamely at Viktor Johansson.

Keeper Johansson also kept out a strike from Saito, before Kone fired wide of the near post after linking up nicely with Rumarn Burrell.

Kone then went close to giving Rangers the lead in spectacular fashion, sending a venomous left-footed shot narrowly wide of the far post after cutting in from the right-hand side.

QPR kept up the pressure after the interval and Johansson kept out another shot from Saito, with Vale unable to bundle in the rebound.

Rangers seemed to be on top but then had a lucky escape when Million Manhoef missed a sitter, heading over from four yards out after being found unmarked byThomas’ left-wing cross.

It was an appalling miss and also Manhoef’s final touch of the match – he was substituted almost immediately afterwards.

Stoke were quickly on the back foot again, with Kone heading over from Vale’s corner, Nicolas Madsen shooting over, and Johansson reacting quickly to save a left-footed effort from Vale.

Burrell then missed an excellent opportunity to break the deadlock midway through the second half.

Amadou Mbengue lifted the ball forward towards Kone, who perfectly played it in from the left towards his strike partner, but Burrell was unable to find a way past Johansson.

Vale, on the other hand, gave Johansson no chance with a thumping finish.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Mbengue, Norrington-Davies, Varane (Hayden 60), Madsen, Saito, Vale, Burrell, Kone.

Subs not used: Hamer, Cook, Field, Kolli, Frey, Dembele, Smyth, Morgan.